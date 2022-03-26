‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ at Oscars: Megan Thee Stallion & More Join First Live Performance (VIDEO)

We don’t talk about Bruno… except at the 2022 Oscars. The 94th Academy Awards are airing live on ABC, and the cast of Encanto — along with special guests Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G, and Luis Fonsi — just took the stage for an epic performance of the viral sensation “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Encanto performed twice during the ceremony. First, Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra performed the Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas,” which translates to “two caterpillars.” Following him later in the ceremony were Encanto cast members Adassa (Dolores), Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Megan, Becky G, and Fonsi to perform the hit track. Bruno himself, John Leguizamo, introduced the performance.

The cast walked through the Oscars audience, eventually making their way to the stage. Megan made a surprise appearance and performed an all-new, Oscars-themed verse for the song, giving the world the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” remix we didn’t know we needed. Becky G and Fonsi’s appearances were announced ahead of the ceremony, but the rapper’s appearance was a surprising delight.

While “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is not nominated for an Oscar at this year’s ceremony, the song is stuck in everyone’s heads. The ear worm of a song became Disney’s biggest musical hit since the 1990s.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in January — a feat Frozen‘s “Let It Go” didn’t even accomplish. The last Disney song to do so was “A Whole New World” from Aladdin in 1993. By February, every single one of Encanto‘s eight songs were on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Given the success of the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” fans were confused why the track wasn’t nominated for Best Original Song. And the answer was simple: it wasn’t submitted. Studios are allowed to submit more than one song for consideration, but that could risk winning at all if your votes are split between multiple tracks.

What’s more, the submission deadline for this year’s Oscars was November 1, and Encanto didn’t come out until November 21. The studio chose not to gamble on “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” becoming a hit and submitted the also excellent “Dos Oruguitas” instead.

Earlier in the evening, Yatra delivered a heartfelt performance of the folk song. Surrounded by the landscape of the Madrigal family’s home, Yatra sang his heart out while two dancers performed.

The song was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and was recorded in both Spanish and English. Yatra performed the song in Spanish during the ceremony. It was a moving performance that had the internet abuzz.

I did cry! I love this song and the meaning @SebastianYatra eres un duro! ❤️ So proud! The dancers and the musicians were gorgeous as well! #Oscars #encanto pic.twitter.com/G2yV9pb5Cq — ☻bes ⁷ (@NatHobsNat) March 28, 2022



Following Yatra’s performance, Encanto won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. All of Encanto‘s music was created by Miranda, who could EGOT at tonight’s ceremony should Encanto win Best Original Song. On Saturday, March 26, Miranda announced he would not be attending the event because his wife, Vanessa Nadal, tested positive for COVID-19.

“Made it to Hollywood… This weekend, my wife tested [positive] for COVID. She’s doing fine,” Miranda tweeted. “Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my Tick, Tick…Boom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”