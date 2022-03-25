‘Bridgerton’ Is Back, Apple’s Luscious ‘Pachinko,’ NCAA’s Cinderella Story, Reba Sings Gospel, Olivia Rodrigo and Lizzo

Netflix’s hit period romcom Bridgerton returns with a love match for the eldest Bridgerton. Apple adapts Pachinko, a multigenerational novel about Koreans in Japan, into a sprawling series. The NCAA’s Sweet 16 round of Men’s Basketball continues, with New Jersey’s giant-killing Cinderella team St. Peter’s taking on Purdue. Reba McEntire sings from her new gospel album in a concert special. More music from chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo in a Disney+ special, while Lizzo auditions “Big Grrrls” to join her world tour in a Prime Video reality series.

Bridgerton

Season Premiere

The Shondaland period-piece romantic comedy that took the world by storm during the pandemic returns for a second season of giddy escapism, though the new focus—arrogant eldest son, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey—is more of a hunky wet blanket. He declares that his search for a mate has nothing to do with love, and while that may be true for the ingenue being groomed for the occasion (Charithra Chandran as the demure Edwina from India), Anthony didn’t count on falling for her spitfire older sister, Kate (the fabulous Simone Ashley). Meanwhile, everyone in the ’Ton is still desperate to learn the secret we discovered at the end of Season 1: Who’s writing those gossipy screeds under the name Lady Whistledown? (See the full review.)

Apple TV+

Pachinko

Series Premiere

Reminiscent of multigenerational TV spectacles from another era (think: a less cheesy Thorn Birds), this sprawling saga taken from Min Jin Lee’s acclaimed novel is the story of Sunja, a Korean villager displaced by the Japanese occupation of the early 20th century. She’s played by three remarkable actresses over a roughly 70-year span: first a carefree but observant youth (Yu-na Jeon), then a hardworking adolescent who falls under the spell of a dashing merchant (Lee Minho) with roots in Korea and Japan, and much later a wizened grandmother (Minari Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn) who makes a memorable trip back to her homeland nearly 60 years later. It’s a moving tale of sacrifice, resilience and cultural identity.

March Madness

This is why we watch. Grabbing the NCAA spotlight this year is a classic Cinderella story of Jersey City’s St. Peter’s, a small Catholic university that knocked off nationally ranked Kentucky and Murray State in the first round to make it into the Sweet 16. The Peacocks’ latest hurdle: No. 3 Purdue. In other hoops action, No. 1 Kansas takes on No. 4 Providence (7:30/ET, TBS), No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina (approx. 9:40/ET, CBS) and No. 10 Miami faces No. 11 Iowa State (approx. 10/9c, TBS). Then it’s on to the Elite Eight over the weekend and, to kick off April, the Final Four in New Orleans.

Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone

Special 8/7c

The Grammy-winning country superstar welcomes guests Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson to join her in selections from her new gospel album in a concert special from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Clementine Hall. Gospel legend Bill Gaither is host for a performance that includes such standards as “How Great Thou Art” and “I’ll Fly Away.”

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

Movie Premiere

The chart-topping singer travels from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles in an evocative road-trip film about the creation of her triple-platinum album SOUR. Rodrigo performs new arrangements of her hit songs in scenic locations including Red Rock Canyon State Park and the Mojave Airplane Boneyard

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Series Premiere

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, who’ll double as guest host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live next month, is host and executive producer of an outrageous talent-search reality competition. When 10 plus-sized hopefuls move into the Big Grrrls House, Lizzo auditions them to see if they’ve got the right stuff to join her world tour. Helping her judge are choreographers Tanisha Scott and Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden, with singer-songwriter SZA among the special guests.

