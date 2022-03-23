‘One Tree Hill’ Reunion on ‘Good Sam,’ Musical Memories with Clive Davis, ‘Bold and Beautiful’ 35th Anniversary

Sophia Bush reunites with her One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz when she plays doctor on the CBS medical drama Good Sam. Music impresario Clive Davis relives great performances and interviews A-list superstars in a new docuseries. CBS daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful marks its 35thanniversary with a special celebration of the many loves of Brooke Logan’s life.

Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Good Sam

10/9c

TV nostalgia alert: If you get a little WB (later CW) vibe watching this week’s episode of the medical drama, it’s all about the casting. One Tree Hill ingenues Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz join their former co-star Sophia Bush (now the titular Dr. Sam Griffith) when they arrive at the hospital as sisters, one of whom is showing symptoms of premature heart disease. Typically, Dr. Sam finds a more puzzling medical mystery to solve. As for Sam’s aggravating father “Griff” (Jason Isaacs), he’s nervously awaiting results of an MRI that might explain the latest fallout from his shooting. Till then, Sam urges him to seek therapy.

Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances

Series Premiere

Legendary music producer/executive Clive Davis leverages his access to A-list talent in a four-part music/interview series that includes excerpts from his virtual 2021 pre-Grammys gala events that featured exclusive interviews with superstars. Highlights include full concert performances, many from his renowned Grammy week parties, including Tina Turner, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart, Joni Mitchell, Ray Charles, Bee Gees, Willie Nelson and the Notorious B.I.G. Interview subjects include many of these same artists, plus the Queen of Talk herself, Oprah Winfrey.

CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

Special

The durable daytime soap celebrates the 35thanniversary of its 1987 premiere with a special episode dedicated to original heroine Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the many loves of her life. Jack Wagner (Nick Morone from 2003-2012) and Winsor Harmon (Thorne Forrester from 1996-2016) return for the occasion, along with John McCook, Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester).

The Goldbergs

8/7c

After weeks of awkward workarounds to make up for Jeff Garlin having left the long-running sitcom, if not the Goldberg home, they finally have the wisdom to send father Murray out of town. But while he’s away, Jane Bales (Leslie Grossman) makes a power grab for Ottoman Empire, and Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) won’t stand for that.

