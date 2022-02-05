NHL All-Star Game and NFL Pro Bowl, Winter Olympics, Tom Brady Documentaries, ‘Claws’ Finale, ‘Power Book’ Transition

In a big weekend for TV sports fans, pro hockey stars gather for the NHL All-Star Game and pro football stars sitting out the Super Bowl head to Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl, all while the Winter Olympics continues in Beijing. Having just announced his retirement, NFL living legend Tom Brady is the focus of an ESPN docuseries that previously aired on its streaming platform, and also figures in a 30 for 30 special about the controversial “tuck rule.” TNT’s Claws bows out with an explosive series finale. As Starz wraps the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, the network premieres a new spinoff, Power Book IV: Force.

Winter Olympics

The team event in Figure Skating is the main attraction Saturday and Sunday during NBC’s live prime-time coverage, along with Alpine and Freestyle Skiing. Other weekend events streaming live and available for replay on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app include Speed Skating, Luge, Cross-Country Skiing, Ski Jumping, Short Track, Women’s Ice Hockey (U.S. vs. the Russian team on Saturday, then playing Switzerland on Sunday) and Mixed Doubles Curling. USA Network and CNBC also carry sports action. For a complete listing, by sports, of what’s happening when and where to watch, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.

NHL All-Star Game

3/2c

SATURDAY: If you’re not watching events in Beijing, Las Vegas is where it’s happening this weekend for sports fans. First up at the T-Mobile Arena is the classic three-game, 3-on-3 tournament pitting the NHL’s four divisions against one another. Team captains, chosen by fans, are the Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan), the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (Pacific), the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews (Atlantic) and the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan McKinnon (Central). Machine Gun Kelly performs during the second intermission.

NFL Pro Bowl

3/2c

SUNDAY: They didn’t make it into the Super Bowl, which is a week away, but such NFL superstars as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, LA Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert, Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs are among the gridiron elite expected to participate in the exhibition game played at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. A new twist: No kickoffs, instead using a “spot and choose” option for the winner of the coin toss.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: After a successful streaming run on ESPN+, the 10-part docuseries profile of the newly retired star quarterback moves to the home channel. In each episode, Brady reflects on a single Super Bowl appearance, of which there were many in his unparalleled career. Other colleagues and opponents weighing in along the way include Rob Gronkowski, Peyton Manning, Michael Strahan, Drew Bledsoe and hiw wife Gisele Bündchen. An hour earlier, ESPN’s 30 for 30 presents The Tuck Rule (Sunday, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN), in which Brady and his former college teammate Charles Woodson (now a Hall of Famer) look back at the controversial 2002 ruling that led to a breakthrough success in Brady’s career during a pivotal AFC Championship Playoff game between the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders.

Alfonso Bresciani/TNT

Claws

Series Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: Sharpen those talons one last time for the series finale of the outrageous crime drama, with a showdown between gangster queen Desna (Niecy Nash) and her nemesis, Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes). But it wouldn’t be Claws if there weren’t a final twist or two.

Power Book II: Ghost

Season Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: In what amounts to a handoff between spinoffs of the hit crime-drama franchise, Ghost wraps its second season with Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) helping Monet (Mary J. Blige) save her family, which means a standoff with Mecca (Daniel Sunjata). Before the gunpowder residue settles, a new spinoff immediately follows: Power Book IV: Force (Sunday, 9/8c, Starz), focusing on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), formerly the late drug kingpin Ghost’s white lieutenant. The series follows Tommy as leaves New York for unfinished business in Chicago, working his way back into the deadly game.

Remembering Howard Hesseman:

Nostalgia network Decades devotes its weekend schedule to late actor Howard Hesseman, who passed away last weekend at 81, with a marathon of the classic WRKP in Cincinnati (starts Saturday at noon/ET) continuing through early Monday morning (at 6 am/ET). Hesseman earned two Emmy nominations as supporting actor for playing the irreverent Dr. Johnny Fever in the beloved 1970s-’80s ensemble comedy. MeTV will also honor the star with an hour of back-to-back WRKP repeats on Sunday (4 pm/ET).

