A&E ‘Biography’ to Spotlight Bobby Brown for New Event & Docuseries

A&E is giving fans of Bobby Brown a look at his past, present, and future with two new projects coming in May.

The network is going to showcase the R&B singer and his family with a new definitive Biography event and docuseries. First is Biography: Bobby Brown, “the definitive documentary” that, through exclusive access and interviews, will offer “an up-close and personal look at [his] journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.” The two-night event will air on Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31, at 8/7c.

Then, the new 12-episode docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step will show his present-day life, with “an exclusive look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.” The first episode will air on Tuesday, May 31, at 10/9c, then new episodes will follow beginning June 7 at 9/8c.

Biography: Bobby Brown is produced for A&E Network by Brown Ribbon Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films. Brown and Etheredge-Brown serve as executive producers for Brown Ribbon Entertainment. Tara Long, J. Kevin Swain and Lauren Lazin serve as executive producers for eOne. Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez serve as executive producers Creature Films. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step is produced for A&E Network by Brown Ribbon Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films. Brown and Etheredge-Brown serve as executive producers for Brown Ribbon Entertainment. Long, Gennifer Gardiner and Alastair Surprise serve as executive producers for eOne. Ford and Lopez serve as executive producers for Creature Films. Frontain Bryant, Tatro and Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network.