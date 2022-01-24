CBS News Launches Rebranded Streaming Network With New Slate and Studio

CBS News and Stations has unveiled its reimagined and rebranded streaming news network, featuring a brand new studio and a slate of updated programming, including new shows for Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell.

The new service, now known as CBS News Streaming, showcases a mixture of iconic programming, new primetime programs, and a new state-of-the-art studio in the CBS Broadcast Center in New York. This includes content from shows such as 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan, plus CBS Evening News, CBS Mornings, and CBS Saturday Morning.

“We’re unlocking the power of CBS News – streaming the best of our reporting and storytelling on television to viewers everywhere,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS News and CBS Television Stations. “We’re delivering a 24/7 experience with quality journalism from the best news brands in the business.”

The new programming includes Person to Person, a monthly interview series hosted by CBS Evening News anchor O’Donnell, and CBS Reports, a documentary series. The first of these documentaries, Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later, comes from the network’s race and culture unit and is anchored by longtime CBS Mornings co-host King.

CBS News Streaming Network will air live daily newscasts from anchors Vladimir Duthiers, Anne-Marie Green, Tanya Rivero, Lana Zak, and Elaine Quijano. They will be joined for the first time by CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil, CBS Saturday Morning‘s Michelle Miller, Jeff Glor, and Dana Jacobson, and CBS Weekend News anchor Jericka Duncan.

The evening lineup kicks off at 6:00 PM ET with the nightly political program Red and Blue. This will be followed at 7:00 PM ET by a live prime time news hour, recapping all of the day’s top stories. Beginning at 8:00 PM ET, the stream will present content from CBS News’ flagships programs, including 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, followed by the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell at 10:00 PM ET.

Other programming featured on the service includes Here Comes the Sun, Eye on America, The Uplift, On The Road with Steve Hartman, The Dish, Climate Watch, and MoneyWatch.

CBS News Streaming is available on more than 30 platforms across mobile, desktop, connected TVs for free.