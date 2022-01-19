‘The Walking Dead’ Trailer Teases Threats to Come in Season 11 Part 2 (VIDEO)

“Darkness is heavy,” the trailer for the middle third of The Walking Dead‘s final season tells us. And the ones who are “strong enough to hold the weight” are the ones who “carry it more.”

When Season 11 Part 2 premieres on Sunday, February 20 at 9/8c on AMC (and a week earlier on AMC+), it looks like Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) can’t help but wonder if “it’s just a matter of time before” Maggie (Lauren Cohan) ends up having to “make the same call” he did. But we (still) have to wonder if Maggie will kill Negan for taking her husband (Steven Yeun’s Glenn) from her. Is that why Daryl (Norman Reedus) is trying to stop her in the trailer?

Meanwhile, in the Commonwealth, we meet its governor, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Thanks to my father’s sacrifices, we are all here,” she says. “Brick by brick and block by block, we’re putting the world back together, the way it was.”

Watch the trailer below for a closer look at the threats coming in the next eight episodes.

When The Walking Dead returns, “many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them,” AMC teases. “Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

See Also 10 Things We Want to See From the 'Walking Dead' Shows in 2022 From answers about Rick (Andrew Lincoln) to the premiere of a new spinoff, here's what we're looking forward to in the TWDU.

The Walking Dead, Season 11 Part 2 Premiere, Sunday, February 20, 9/8c, AMC (February 13, AMC+)