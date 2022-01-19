‘Outlander’ Trailer: Claire & Jamie Are Caught in Season 6 Crosshairs (VIDEO)

Outlander‘s long-awaited sixth season is almost here and Starz is giving fans their first look at what’s to come for Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and the rest of the Frasers with the full trailer.

The American Revolution is arriving at the couple’s doorstep on Fraser’s Ridge where new settlers rile up the peace they once had. Fresh off the trauma of her brutalization by the Browns in Season 5, Claire’s contending with the truths she knows about history and protecting her family.

As red coats arrive in their community, Claire laments, “it’s starting, if only they knew what was coming.” It’s a harsh reality to face as tensions also flare between the Fraser’s Ridge settlers and their Native American neighbors.

“It would be a shame if our Indian neighbors became our enemies,” Young Ian (John Bell) says to his uncle, Jamie. After having lived among the Mohawk between Seasons 4 and 5, the young Fraser’s pull towards the Native American’s is stronger than anyone else on the property.

Jamie is also torn between his duty to the land, settlers, and his family as he tells his wife, “I cannot be two things at once, Claire.” He refers to his half-lives as a loyalist and a traitor to the crown. Supportive as ever, Claire tells her husband, “you can’t live your life afraid of being who you are.”

The trailer is also teasing the arrival of the Christies, including patriarch Tom (Mark Lewis Jones) who has ties to Jamie after the men were in Ardsmuir together. And what would Outlander be without some loving moments? There’s romance to be had among the show’s many couples including Claire and Jamie, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus (César Domboy).

Don’t miss every thrilling moment, watch the trailer, below, and stay tuned for the return of Outlander this March on Starz.

TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Issue is available for international pre-order online at OutlanderForever.com and available nationwide on newsstands now.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 9/8c, Starz