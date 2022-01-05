‘Yellowstone’ Continues to Be a Ratings Hit With Season 4 Finale

Yellowstone continues to dominate in ratings.

In Live+Same Day numbers, the Season 4 finale on January 2 was watched by 10.3 million on Paramount Network and CMT. That’s up 79% from the Season 3 finale (5.8 million). And 9.3 million watched on Paramount Network alone, up 81% from the Season 3 finale (5.2 million). It was the most watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead Season 3 premiere in October 2017.

The finale was also the #1 most social show on Sunday as well as the #1 most social telecast ever for the series, surpassing the Season 3 finale by 115%. The season ranks as the #1 most social cable drama during its run. Yellowstone was also the #1 series of 2021 across broadcast, cable, and premium among adults 18-49 and 25-54.

“Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning into the season finale, proving we’ve hit a cultural nerve — from the center of the country to each of the coasts — and still have lots of room to grow on linear,” Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement. “Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles.”

Added David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, “It is incredibly rewarding to see the Yellowstone audience continue to expand even as we come to the close of our 4th season. This expansion is a true testament to the original voices and universe that Taylor created. Our partners at ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios have supported Taylor’s universe utilizing linear and Paramount+ to fuel each other and continue to build the viewership.”