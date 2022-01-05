‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Robbed At Gunpoint in Oakland

Reigning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider suffered a scare on January 2 when she was robbed at gunpoint.

The engineering manager, who lives in Oakland, California, was approached by two individuals shortly after 3:30 p.m on Sunday, the Oakland police told KTVU. One of the assailants carried a firearm and demanded Schneider hand over her property. “The victim complied, and the individuals ran off with the victim’s personal belongings,” the police stated.

No arrests have been made as of this moment, and further details regarding the suspects have yet to be revealed. The Oakland police are continuing to investigate.

Schneider took to Twitter on Monday to let her followers know what happened. “Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine,” she started. “I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”

She added that she would be forgoing her usual Jeopardy! Twitter commentary. “So, I doubt I’ll even start writing tonight’s game thread today,” she wrote. “And if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up. Thanks for your patience!”

The current Jeopardy! champ, who is on a 25 game winning streak, has been live-tweeting her episodes, providing insight into her thought process and strategies. Schneider secured her 25th consecutive win on Tuesday night’s episode, bringing her total earnings up to $918,000.

Schneider recently made history as the first transgender contestant to qualify for the game show’s Tournament of Champions special. She also landed in the top spot for highest-earning woman in Jeopardy! history and is the fifth highest-earner overall, currently just behind Matt Amodio in fourth place with winnings of $1,518,601.

