‘Call Me Kat’ Spoofs ‘The Bachelorette’ as Kat Faces a Major Decision (VIDEO)

Kat (Mayim Bialik) has two men in her life but only one Rose heading into Call Me Kat Season 2. It’s The Katchelorette!

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at an adorable spoof on The Bachelorette. When the comedy returns, Kat must choose between her new beau, Oscar (Christopher Rivas), and her best friend from college and long-time crush, Max (Cheyenne Jackson).

“It’s been such a long journey to get here — 39 years, in fact. And now, I face one of my toughest decisions. Two great men stand before me. But I only have one Rose,” Kat says as we see that, as you should expect, she’s holding a cat named Rose.

So, it’s time for the men to make their cases. “I’m one of your oldest and dearest friends,” Max says. “And we are currently dat —” Oscar begins before wondering, “what’s happening here?” But if you ask Kat’s best friend, “this isn’t about you. Kat, you can go ahead and pick me.”

So who will get Rose? Watch the video above for more, including Rose making a move.

Kat’s still navigating life’s ups and downs in Season 2, but now she has a little more self-assurance and a lot more whimsy. She’s in her element at her cate café with friends Randi (Kyla Pratt) and Phil (Leslie Jordan). The local piano bar, run by Carter (Julian Gant), remains the gang’s favorite spot, where Max slings drinks and charms the patrons. Plus, Kat’s mother, Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz), keeps an eye on her daughter’s love life.

Call Me Kat, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 9, 8/7c, FOX