‘Squid Game’ Creator Confirms Season 2 Is on the Way at Netflix

Since its premiere in September, the South Korean Netflix juggernaut Squid Game has become a pop culture phenomenon, beating out Bridgerton as the streaming service’s biggest series launch to date. As fans have grown hungry for news on the show’s future, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed on November 8 that a second season is officially happening.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” he said during a red carpet interview with the Associated Press at a screening and Q&A for the series.

“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.” While it’s too early to reveal any new story specifics, Hwang did confirm that Lee Jung-jae will return as protagonist Seong Gi-hun for Season 2.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Having been streamed for over 3 billion minutes, according to Nielson ratings, leaked Netflix internal documents claim the series is projected to earn the streamer around $891 million in total value, according to Bloomberg.

The series follows a group of money-desperate people given the chance to compete in the titular competition, playing a series of children’s games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion Won grand prize. Though participation is voluntary, the contestants don’t realize the game’s deadly consequences until it’s too late. After several devastating “eliminations” and intense competition, Lee’s Seong Gi-hun arose victorious, though the show’s ending suggests he will return to the games, most likely to take it down.

With Season 2 officially in the works, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what happens next!

