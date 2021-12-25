‘Insecure’ Finale, ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie, ‘1883’ at a Crossroads, Dexter in Jeopardy

Merry Christmas! PBS offers the Downton Abbey feature film as a holiday bonus along with the annual yuletide episode of Call the Midwife. Issa Rae’s Insecure reaches its end after five seasons. The wagon trail gets rough in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Dexter is the prey, not the hunter, in a pivotal episode of Dexter: New Blood.

HBO

Insecure

Series Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: Isn’t it time for Issa (Issa Rae) to find some security? Caught between her current boyfriend Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) and her ex, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), when last we saw her, Issa’s path to emotional stability, and maybe even happiness, takes some significant twists in a series finale built around a succession of time jumps, birthdays and other life-changing events. Anyone who’s followed her journey, and BFF Molly’s (Yvonne Orji), will find plenty to savor in this sweetly bittersweet final chapter. (Bittersweet because we hate to see it go.) A behind-the-scenes special, Insecure: The End, will premiere on HBO Max on Sunday, before airing Monday on HBO at 10/9c.

Downtown Abbey/Twitter

Downton Abbey

Movie Premiere 7/6c

SATURDAY: Back home where it belongs, the 2019 movie sequel to the beloved Masterpiece series finds its way to PBS just in time for Christmas. The movie finds the Crawleys and their loyal staff preparing for a major event, a royal visit from the King and Queen of England, though not without the usual helpings of intrigue, romance and scandal.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

9/8c

SATURDAY: In what has become an annual tradition, the heartwarming period drama presents a Christmas special, this time in 1966, when the Nonnatus House experiences its busiest holiday ever with the Maternity Home overrun with expectant mothers. Blessedly, Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is there to help. But will all this activity upstage the impending winter wedding of Nurse Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte)?

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1883

SUNDAY: “Death is everywhere on the prairie,” laments young Elsa (Isabel May) in the Yellowstone prequel’s third chapter as the wagon train reaches a crossroads in its journey to Oregon. Will they attempt a dangerous river crossing or head West where water is scarce? James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and guide/leader Shea (Sam Elliott, never better) have differing opinions, but first, Shea delivers some rough justice to show just who’s in charge. (For what appears to be the last time, Paramount Network airs episode 2 following a new episode of Yellowstone.)

Showtime

Dexter: New Blood

9/8c

SUNDAY: You know who’s not celebrating Christmas Eve? Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who was last seen taken captive by one of Kurt Caldwell’s (Clancy Brown) minions in last week’s cliffhanger. The serial-killer hunter is now the prey as he attempts to escape through the snowy woods, musing, “I really hate it when I’m the one who’s bleeding.” Dexter has more than himself to think of. His vulnerable son Harrison (Jack Alcott) has fallen further under the spell of mentor/father figure Kurt, and we’ve already seen how this lopsided game of hide-and-go-shoot plays out.

Inside Weekend TV: