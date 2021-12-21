‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘Bachelorette’ Finale, Jim Gaffigan a ‘Comedy Monster,’ Seasonal Music at the White House

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucy and Desi, goes behind the scenes with I Love Lucy during a tumultuous week. Michelle makes her choice—or does she?—on the Bachelorette finale. Jim Gaffigan performs stand-up in a new Netflix special. Seasonal music rings throughout the White House in an In Performance at the White House special.

Amazon Studios

Being the Ricardos

Movie Premiere

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz—or as millions of TV viewers knew them in the 1950s, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo—in Aaron Sorkin’s enjoyable if overly busy behind-the-scenes look at I Love Lucy during an especially busy week leading up to taping. Conflating several events into a melodramatically compressed time frame, Ricardos opens with a scandal, when the nation’s favorite redhead is accused of being a “red”—Communist—during the McCarthy witch hunt. (It isn’t true.) While this crisis unfolds, Lucy—shown in the movie’s best scenes to be a true and exacting student of comedy—announces to horrified network execs and sponsors that she’s pregnant, and insists that Lucy Ricardo will also be on camera, then unheard of. Adding brilliant support are character actors Nina Arianda and J.K. Simmons as picture-perfect replicas of Vivian Vance and William Frawley, Lucy’s Ethel and Fred Mertz.

ABC

The Bachelorette

Season Finale 8/7c

It’s time for Michelle Young to choose—between Brandon J and Nayte, with Mexico as a scenic backdrop when her parents and sister show up to get a measure of the new men in her life. Following the climactic reveal, an After the Final Rose wrap-up (10/9c) gives Michelle, her suitors and other Bachelor Nation personalities the chance to weigh in.

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Special

“Monster” seems an awfully strong word for this deceptively mild-mannered comedian, who fans know to be a wizard with a well-timed punch line. More famous lately for his whimsical regular appearances on CBS Sunday Morning, Gaffigan returns to the stand-up stage for his ninth comedy special (the sixth available to stream on Netflix), riffing on topics relatable to all.

In Performance at The White House

Special 8/7c

With Christmas just a few days away, get in the mood with a music special filmed throughout the decorated White House, as artists perform in iconic spots including the East Room, the State Dining Room and the Blue Room, where the official White House Christmas tree is located. Jennifer Garner hosts the special, with remarks by the President and First Lady and performances by Andrea Bocelli (with Matteo and Virginia Bocelli), Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service and the United States Marine Band.

Inside Tuesday TV: