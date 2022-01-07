‘Pivoting’: Meet the Women of Fox’s Comedy About Sisterhood & Grief

Three Long Island besties are making major life changes after cancer takes their friend Coleen in this irreverent comedy, Pivoting, that explores sisterhood, grief, and the power of hitting the reset button. Exec producer Liz Astrof introduces the trio.

1. Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin)

After years consumed with raising three kids while being disrespected by a “controlling jerk” of a husband, the stay-at-home mother is set to “start taking care of herself,” says Astrof. How? “An exciting flirtation with her hot trainer.”

2. Sarah (Maggie Q)

The bisexual doctor’s disillusionment with the medical profession triggers a huge shift: She ditches her 20-year career to become a checkout girl at a supermarket, “where there is no pressure, death or unhappiness,” Astrof explains.

3. Amy (Eliza Coupe)

This married producer of a morning cooking show is “fearless, except when it comes to taking care of her two children,” Astrof says. She tries to jump-start her nonexistent maternal instincts in honor of her late “übermom” pal.

Pivoting, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 9, 8:30/7:30c, Fox