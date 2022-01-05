‘Law & Order: SVU’: Donal Logue Teases an Emotional Murphy-Rollins Reunion

“My time on SVU was incredibly important to me, both as a person and an actor,” says Donal Logue (above), who made eight appearances as the NYPD’s Declan Murphy between 2014 and 2015 and was offered a full-time spot…just days after accepting a role on Gotham.

Logue happily returns to guest star on January 6 as a new captain in the Hate Crimes Division, tapping into SVU’s investigative savvy on Christmas Eve “to help solve a spate of crimes hitting almost every borough of the city,” he explains. For the operation, Murphy assembles a crack team of detectives, including Jason Biggs’ Andy Parlato-Goldstein. “The juxtaposition of the Christmas season with what is happening in New York raises the stakes,” Logue says.

Declan has a personal mission as well. In Season 17, he learned he had fathered Det. Amanda Rollins’ (Kelli Giddish) first child and offered unconditional support before disappearing on an undercover assignment. He reconnects with Rollins in an emotional scene.

“I won’t give anything away,” Logue teases, “but I don’t think there is a parent or child that doesn’t mourn loss or absence.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC