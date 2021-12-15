‘CSI: Vegas’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

We’ll be getting answers to the many questions we had about the final scene of CSI: Vegas Season 1.

CBS has renewed the CSI sequel for a second season. It will air during the 2022-2023 season. This news comes one week after the finale of the 10-episode first season (as it had always been designed to be) aired on December 8.

“The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS, said in a statement.

After wrapping the season-long investigation — which saw lawyer Anson Wix (Jamie McShane) frame now-expert witness David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for evidence tampering — the end of the finale teased a new mystery. As we heard about a new serial killer in Las Vegas, we saw someone wearing black gloves writing something all over a completely white room.

“We’re going to open up a whole new box of toys for Season 2. But there’s more there than meets the eye. There’s a whole invented language behind those little doodles on the wall,” showrunner Jason Tracey told TV Insider of that scene, which is part of a new serialized mystery. “It was loosely based on this crazy medieval text that was discovered in the woods years ago called the Voynich manuscript.”

As for whether William Petersen and Jorja Fox, who reprised their roles from the original as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, will be back, he couldn’t say. “We had an understanding that we would be telling a close-ended story and leave them in a great place, and it’ll be up to the actors,” he explained. “Certainly from the writers and producers, there’s always an open door, but there’s no expectation. They were both incredibly generous with their time and helped us tell the story that we want to tell. There’s always a seat at the table for Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle.”

CSI: Vegas also introduced a new team, with Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) leading Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), and Hugo Ramirez (Mel Rodriguez).

CBS has four of the top five new series this season. CSI: Vegas improved its Wednesday night, 10/9c slot by 60% in viewers. The 3.10 million viewers it added with 7-day playback with its first nine episodes is the highest playback of any drama on any network. CSI: Vegas is the second new fall show (after NBC‘s La Brea) to be renewed.

CSI: Vegas, Season 2, TBA, CBS