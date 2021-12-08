‘And Just Like That…’: Where We Last Left the Women of ‘Sex and the City’

It’s been a minute since fans last spent time with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and a lot is about to change as HBO Max gears up for And Just Like That….

But before tuning into the sequel spinoff series, we’re giving viewers a quick refresh on where fans last left these Sex and the City women. First introduced alongside Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha (who isn’t part of And Just Like That…) in the HBO original, these women made their debut in 1998 and offered fans a view of their lives until 2004 when the series concluded.

It wasn’t too much later that fans got an extra dose of screentime with the ladies as Sex and the City‘s first movie arrived in 2008. But it was the 2010 sequel, Sex and the City 2, which is the last title where viewers spent time with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte.

Below, we’re quickly breaking down the key details fans might want to remember as they head into this latest chapter:

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)

The last time we saw Carrie, she was struggling with her marriage to Big (Chris Noth) as the pair became more complacent and less spontaneous. Their relationship was further tested when Carrie traveled to Abu Dhabi with her pals, where she ran into her ex, Aidan (John Corbett). Playing with fire, she agrees to meet up with Aidan, only for them to end up kissing and leaving the tension between Carrie and Big even worse off.

Ultimately, Big shows he’s matured by choosing to instead gift Carrie with a proper engagement ring, despite already being married. The bauble serves as a reminder of his undying love, but will that remain as strong heading into And Just Like That…? Only time will tell.

Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon)

Meanwhile, Miranda was working on balancing her career and role as a mother as work often trumped her family. Thankfully, she ditched the gig that tore her away from key moments with her son and husband in order to build more memories. Eventually, she does find the perfect job and is able to balance her life in a way that works for herself and the whole family. With Miranda’s son getting older in And Just Like That…, will that balance be maintained?

Charlotte York (Kristin Davis)

Charlotte was a little overwhelmed the last time fans saw her as she juggled motherhood with the help of a nanny that sparked her fears about being cheated on. Despite her concerns, a trip away from New York City allows Charlotte to clear her head by the time she returned home to learn that her nanny wasn’t into men. And Carrie helped keep Charlotte’s stress at bay by keeping her apartment available for anyone in need of some alone time to decompress from life at home. Will Charlotte have found some peace and calm in the years since viewers last saw her? We hope for her sake she has.

And Just Like That…, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 9, HBO Max