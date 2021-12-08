It’s been one roller coaster ride of a year for Jeopardy!, its fans, and ever-changing hosts, but it seems like even more stability is on the horizon as the show announced Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue in their roles.

The current interim hosts were appointed their jobs after the debacle involving former executive producer Mike Richards. The since-resigned host was initially announced to take over permanently before scandal regarding former comments and actions he made caused him to step back from the duties.

Bialik was appointed to continue her special tournaments and primetime role as host, along with taking over as a part-time syndicated host with Jennings. Now, viewers can look forward to a lot more from Jennings and Bialik who will continue on through into the new year until Season 38 meets its end.

In a statement posted to Jeopardy!‘s official website, it says, “We are delighted to let you know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties through the end of Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer. We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!”

It’s unclear at this time how the responsibilities will be split between the pair as their schedules will dictate their availability. The news is sure to relieve viewers who were put through the gamut with a slew of ever revolving hosts in Season 37. At least fans know there’s only two on the schedule for now.

Hopefully some more definitive plans for a long term host will be announced as Season 38 comes to an end later next year. Stay tuned for more updates on Jeopardy!‘s hosts as Season 38 continues.

