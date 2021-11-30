Why the Next ‘Magic Mike’ Movie Will Stream on HBO Max

After six years, Magic Mike is making a return as Channing Tatum confirmed Magic Mike’s Last Dance over social media.

The actor, who portrays Mike Lane, is set to reprise his role in the third installment of the movie franchise with Steven Soderbergh attached to direct and Reid Carolin returning as a writer. Tatum tweeted a cover of the script with the caption, “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax.”

The interesting part here is the HBO Max tease as past films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL exclusively premiered in theaters. But the move does make sense as Soderbergh’s involvement with the franchise continues.

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

The director signed an overall deal with the streamer back in 2020 and has since produced a few titles that debuted exclusively on the platform. The films Let Them All Talk with Meryl Streep and Lucas Hedges, and No Sudden Move starring Benicio Del Toro and Don Cheadle both debuted on HBO Max since the streaming service launched in mid-2020.

It only makes sense that Soderbergh’s next film would also make the jump to HBO Max as the franchise’s prior installments were also distributed under the Warner Bros. banner. HBO Max also has a reality competition series, Finding Magic Mike, that will launch beginning Thursday, December 16.

As the Magic Mike brand expands at HBO Max, it isn’t shocking to see that the third film will premiere and stream exclusively on the platform where the other movies are currently streaming. Magic Mike first arrived in theaters in 2012 and told the story of Tatum’s Mike, a male stripper who takes a young performer under his wing to show him the benefits of making easy money and living a good life.

The 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL, which was only executive produced by Soderbergh, followed Mike three years after he bowed out of the stripper life as he joined the remaining Kings of Tampa for one last blow-out performance in Myrtle Beach. Where Magic Mike’s Last Dance will take him remains to be seen.

Along with Tatum, the franchise features stars like Adam Rodriguez, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Kevin Nash, and Gabriel Iglesias. Stars who made single movie appearances included Matthew McConaughey, Alex Pettyfer, Olivia Munn, Andie MacDowell, Jada Pinkett Smith, Donald Glover, and Cody Horn among others.

No additional casting beyond Tatum has been announced for Magic Mike’s Last Dance at this time. Stay tuned for details as the project gets underway at HBO Max, and catch up with the first two movies on the streamer now.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Movie Premiere, TBA, HBO Max