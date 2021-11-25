Where to Watch Capital One’s The Match: DeChambeau vs. Koepka Golf Event

Two of the world’s best golfers — Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau — have had a famously frosty relationship. Now the two will duel on the golf course for a new edition of Capital One’s The Match, airing Friday on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

The match-play event at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas gives viewers unprecedented access with players and their caddies wearing microphones throughout the entire competition. Players will also be able to communicate directly with each other and with broadcasters.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit APGA Tour (Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour), Feeding America, Shriner’s Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

DeChambeau and Koepka will also compete in long drive and closest-to-the-hole challenges to benefit the charities.

Phil Mickelson, a two-time winner of Capital One’s The Match, provides commentary with analyst Charles Barkley. Turner Sports’ play-by-play commentator Brian Anderson returns, as does on-course reporter Amanda Balionis.

Capital One’s The Match: DeChambeau vs. Koepka, Friday, November 26, 4/3c, TNT, TBS, truTV & HLN