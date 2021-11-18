‘The Gilded Age’: HBO Unveils Premiere Date & First Look at Period Drama (VIDEO)

Downton Abbey‘s Julian Fellowes returns to this past, this time with HBO‘s The Gilded Age, a new period drama set to premiere on Monday, January 24.

Fellowes serves as the creator and co-writer with Sonja Warfield on the nine-episode series directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Set in the American Gilded Age, a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between old and new systems, and of high fortunes, The Gilded Age stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski.

Along with unveiling the premiere date, HBO also released its first teaser, below, which hints at the transformations happening at this pivotal time in history. The action begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father.

Moving in with her old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon), Marian is accompanied by Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer who seeks a fresh start. Marian brings along aspiring writer Peggy Scott (Benton) and unwittingly finds herself enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts and her new money neighbors, ruthless railroad tycoon George (Spector) and his wife Bertha Russell (Coon).

Living in a world on the brink of the modern age, the series will ask if Marian will follow the established rules of society or create her own path? Other series stars include Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, and Jeanne Tripplehorn among many others.

Catch a thrilling first look at the series with the teaser, below, and mark your calendars for the arrival of The Gilded Age on HBO next year.

The Gilded Age, Series Premiere, Monday, January 24, 2022, 9/8c, HBO