‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah’s Legal Problems are Subject of ABC News Original For Hulu

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Jen Shah will be the center of an upcoming Hulu Original by ABC News, titled The Housewife & the Shah Shocker.

The Bravo star was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in 2020, following her alleged involvement in a long-running telemarketing scheme targeting senior citizens. Shah’s FBI arrest was also captured by reality TV cameras during Season 2 of RHOSLC. Shah has since pled not guilty.

Per the official description, Shah Shocker will include “interviews with friend of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dana Wilkey, as well as some who knew Shah, including her childhood friend Cherise Newson and her aunt Lehua Vincent.”

Additionally, Shah’s former designer Koa Johnson, whom previously accused Shah of not paying for their services, will give an unprecedented interview, along with alleged telemarketing victims Penny Joe and Yvonne Marie.

This is the second true crime Hulu Original documentary centered on a Real Housewife: RHOBH‘s Erika Jayne and estranged husband Tom Girardi were the subject of previous film, The Housewife & the Hustler.

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios. Roxanna Sherwood serves as senior executive producer and Loen Kelley serves as senior producer.

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, Premiere, Monday, November 29, Hulu