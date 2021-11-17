[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 7 “In the Blood.”]

Now that Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) know that Anson Wix (Jamie McShane), leading the suit against David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for supposedly tampering with evidence, is behind everything, they’re making some moves. But he is, too. And that spells trouble for one of the Crime Lab’s new members in the latest episode of CSI: Vegas.

First, Grissom and Sara update Hodges and his lawyer. It turns out their former colleague worked for the lawyer as an expert witness a few times and they used to grab a bite at a food truck near the courthouse. He was always interested in Hodges’ career, and he thought he was just being nice, but it turns out he was just planning this. The problem is Wix “doesn’t make mistakes,” Hodges says. “It’s why I tried to hire him to defend me.” Is it any wonder he seems to be losing hope?

Later, Sara finds David staking out the food truck in hopes of confronting Wix about why he’s tearing his life apart. She manages to convince him not to risk hurting their case and tipping Wix off and to smooth things over with the cops who arrive after being alerted by Hodges’ ankle monitor. But Wix will be alerted of the monitoring violation.

While Crime Lab boss Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) calls the lab in Washoe to check in since the case was moved there, Grissom and Sara work on finding evidence of Wix’s wrongdoing. While blood on a chair at the scene of Martin Kline’s murder is likely his, Chris Park (Jay Lee), pissed after Wix used his luminol after taking it from a crime scene, is as determined as Grissom and Sara to find something — and he does. The grenade pin was stuck to the bottom of a chunk of dry wall, and there’s a thread on it.

That thread leads them to a local craft store that just so happens to be a favorite of Wix’s sister, Anna (Eileen Grubba). She has Huntington’s Disease, and he takes care of her, so if they live together, he could’ve picked the thread up. Chances are she knows something. “It’s not easy keeping secrets when you’re living under the same roof,” Sara points out to Chris. “I don’t even try anymore,” Grissom agrees.

But Grissom’s visit with Anna doesn’t go as he’d hoped. “I know my little brother hates you people,” she tells him. She, too, blames “you CSI types” for getting in his way with their “stories.” As she sees it, her brother’s name should be famous, and it will be one day. Anna likes to watch Anson’s trials, and she doesn’t think any of the expert witnesses he’s ever used have been as smug as Hodges. “We just follow the evidence. The evidence never lies,” she mocks. “I told Anson, out of everyone in that lab, it’s David Hodges who’s easiest to picture faking evidence. Did you believe it, Dr. Grissom? Maybe just for a little while.”

“It doesn’t matter what people believe to be true, it matters what is true,” Grissom says. She disagrees as she dismisses him: “The best story wins. It’s all that matters. Thanks for stopping by. You should come back with your wife and your friend, Dr. Roby. You can search this house if you want. You won’t find anything. I’ll see you in court. I’m looking forward to it.”

And it seems she’s gotten to Grissom. “The world’s gone nuts,” he tells Sara. “People don’t even believe the ruth in front of their faces anymore. Facts, evidently, up for debate. Empirical science, eh, just someone’s opinion.” She just thinks Anna’s words might mean that Anson’s running everything from somewhere else. He’s willing to go down that rabbit hole with her.

But first, there’s a much more pressing matter: Anson Wix’s next move. Undersheriff Wyatt (Robert Curtis Brown) tells Maxine she’s no longer head of the lab. She’s being demoted and suspended without pay for the call to Washoe’s Crime Lab. They sent the case there to avoid conflicts of interest. “This came from on high,” he says, and when she asks who’s behind it, he points to Wix’s photo in the newspaper: “Ask him.”

CSI: Vegas, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS