Jennifer Coolidge Joins New Ryan Murphy Netflix Drama ‘The Watcher’

Jennifer Coolidge is set to star alongside Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts in Ryan Murphy‘s new Netflix series The Watcher.

The limited series, which has yet to be officially announced, comes from Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan. It is expected to revolve around a married couple played by Watts and Cannavale, who, after moving into their dream home, are tormented by threatening letters from a stalker, signed “The Watcher.”

According to Deadline, the story is inspired by the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey, which, in 2014, was purchased by a couple for $1.4 million. However, the couple was eventually forced to abandon the 1905 Dutch colonial revival after receiving terrifying letters from “The Watcher,” who claimed to have been keeping watch on the residence for decades.

Netflix won the rights to the project in December 2018 after a tense bidding battle. Murphy and Brennan will executive produce the series alongside Eric Newman (Narcos), Bryan Unkeless (Dollface), Ariel Schulman (Catfish), and Henry Joost (Catfish: The TV Show). Production is currently underway.

It’s not yet known what role Coolidge will play in the series. The American Pie actress recently starred in HBO’s hit comedy-drama The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid; she is set to return for the second season. Coolidge will next be seen in the Netflix holiday movie Single All the Way, which lands on the streamer on December 2.

Coolidge’s previous credits include Jeanine Stifler in the American Pie film series, Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the Legally Blonde movies, and Fiona in the romantic comedy film A Cinderella Story. She’s also a regular actor in Christopher Guest’s mockumentary films, such as Best in Show and For Your Consideration. She also appeared in over 100 episodes of CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls as Sophie Kachinsky.

