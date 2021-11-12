Ruth Wilson Teams With Lena Dunham and Dennis Lehane For HBO Series ‘Mob Queens’

Ruth Wilson will head up a new HBO limited series based on the Stitcher podcast Mob Queens, with Lena Dunham and Dennis Lehane writing and producing.

The series revolves around Anna Genovese (Wilson), the New York drag club maven and second wife of infamous crime boss Vito Genovese, who broke Cosa Nostra law when she spilled the illegal dealings of her husband in divorce hearings. It is adapted from the popular Mob Queens podcast, created and hosted by Michael Seligman and Jessica Bendinger.

Dunham, best known for creating and starring in the HBO comedy-drama Girls, will co-write, direct, and executive produce. Lehane, an author who has written for shows such as The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, is on board as a co-writer and executive producer. Seligman and Bendinger will also serve as exec producers alongside Michael P. Cohen of Good Thing Going and Ryan Selzer of Lady Lazarus, Stitcher, and Animal Kingdom.

Wilson currently stars as Marisa Coulter in the BBC/HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials, which is currently filming its third and final season. She’s also known for her performances as the eponymous protagonist in Jane Eyre, as Alice Morgan in the crime drama Luther, as Alison Lockhart in the Showtime drama The Affair, and as the titular character in the BBC miniseries Mrs Wilson.

Dunham most recently served as an exec producer on the HBO Max dramedy Genera+ion — the series was canceled after one season in September. She is also working on two upcoming features, the British medieval comedy Catherine, Called Birdy and the independent film Sharp Stick.

Lehane is currently writing the Apple TV+ series In With the Devil, based on the memoir of criminal James Keene. He’s best known for his novels Gone Baby Gone, Shutter, Island, Mystic River, Live by Night, and The Drop, all of which have been adapted for the big screen.

