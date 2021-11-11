‘Game of Thrones’ Star Rory McCann To Play Scottish Detective in Eight-Part Drama

Rory McCann, best known for his role as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane in Game of Thrones, is set to play DCI Jim Daley in an upcoming TV adaptation from Fudge Park and Ocean Independent.

The eight-part drama, written and directed by Anthony Neilson (I Hate Suzie), is based on the books by best-selling Scottish author Denzil Meyrick, a former police officer. Meyrick is on board as an executive producer alongside Fudge Park’s Phil Gilbert and Ocean’s Michael Hallett.

McCann will portray DCI Daley, the detective from Kinloch, Scotland. Having risen through the ranks of the police force, Daley now finds himself tasked with investigating serious crimes out in the wild craggy coasts and close-knit communities away from the city streets, and he’s usually alone when he does so.

“To have the opportunity to be part of this innovative, experienced and talented team is a dream come true,” said Meyrick. “It will be fabulous, and not a little nail-biting, to see my characters brought to life on the small screen by such creative and highly regarded professionals. To say that this is exciting doesn’t do it justice.”

Meyrick has published 9 books in the DCI Daley Thriller series, starting with Whisky from Small Glasses in 2012 and, most recently, For Any Other Truth, which was released in June 2021.

“I am privileged to be adapting Denzil Meyrick’s rich and atmospheric DCI Daley books for the screen,” said Neilson. “These stories are much more than typical whodunits and the whole team is committed to delivering a complex, compelling and accessible series that will stand in comparison with the best adult dramas from Europe and the US.”

McCann is most known for portraying The Hound in HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones. He’s also had memorable performances as Michael “Lurch” Armstrong in Edgar Wright’s crime-comedy Hot Fuzz and Jurgen the Brutal in the adventure comedy Jumanji: The Next Level. He most recently appeared in Netflix’s British mystery adventure series The Irregulars.

The DCI Daley series is not yet attached to a broadcaster or distributor.