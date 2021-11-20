‘Psych 3,’ ‘Saved by the Bell’ & More Fan-Favorite Series Spinoffs to Stream

Looking for something familiar and new at the same time? There are plenty of great spinoffs to stream right now. Catch up on a few of them, below.

Psych 3: This Is Gus (Peacock)

James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill reprise their characters from the 2006–14 USA detective dramedy — fake psychic Shawn Spencer and private eye Burton “Gus” Guster — for their third feature-length case. And baby, it’s a doozy: Turns out that Gus’ pregnant fiancée (Jazmyn Simon) may be leading a double life. “Nothing is what it seems,” previews exec producer and cowriter Rodriguez. “Disguises will be essential.” We can hardy mask our excitement! Available now

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Peacock)



Turks and Caicos is in for some stormy weather when the Bravo franchise’s Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Kenya Moore (Atlanta), Ramona Singer (New York), Kyle Richards (Beverly Hills), and more invade its shores for a boozy vacation. By “vacation,” we mean “screaming match at the beach.” Available now

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)



Season 2 of the snappy revival of NBC’s 1989–93 sitcom finds Bayside High’s new crew prepping to crush a school-spirit competition. And original Bell characters Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) grow closer and reunite with friends Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen), and Lisa (Lark Voorhies) to honor their old pal, Screech (the late Dustin Diamond). Classy move, indeed. Available Wednesday, November 24

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku Channel)

Sing an ode to joy! NBC’s canceled 2020–21 dramedy is back, with 12 songs and a movie. Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy) wants to have a perfect first Christmas after her father’s death. But she’s also dealing with the series ender’s twist: Boyfriend Max (Skylar Astin) now shares Zoey’s special ability to hear others’ thoughts in the form of music. While that stresses her out, it means we’ll get to hear Zoey sing…a lot. Available Wednesday, December 1