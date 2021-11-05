Tom Hanks in ‘Finch’ and Final Season of ‘Dickinson’ on Apple, 55 Years of ‘Trek,’ Crowded House on ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Narcos: Mexico’

Tom Hanks stars opposite a dog and a charming robot in Apple’s post-apocalyptic heartwarmer Finch. Also on Apple TV+: the final season of the genre-busting Dickinson. History marks 55 years of the Star Trek franchise with a multi-part docuseries. Three’s a crowd on Blue Bloods when Eddie moves her ex-con father in with her and Jamie. Netflix’x Narcos: Mexico delivers a “final blow” in its third and final season.

Apple TV+

Finch

Movie Premiere

Imagine if Wilson the volleyball had talked back to Tom Hanks in Cast Away. That dynamic plays out to entertaining degree in one of the few post-apocalyptic films I’d ever describe as uplifting. Much credit goes to the ever-affable Hanks as Finch, an engineer who has survived a devastating solar pulse that wiped out much of the ozone layer a decade or so earlier. Emerging with his loyal dog Goodyear to forage for supplies in an irradiated world, Finch creates a robot for companionship and to ensure someone will look after the adorable pooch if/when he succumbs. The trio embarks on a road trip West that’s eventful, suspenseful and at times humorous as the robot takes on a real personality, giving one pause that humanity may not have the last word on this planet.

Gene Trindl/TV Guide/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek

Series Premiere 10/9c

Few science-fiction franchises have proved as durable as Star Trek, with feature films and an ongoing parade of spinoffs keeping Gene Roddenberry’s vision alive. History marks Trek’s 55-year trajectory in a 10-part docuseries—four episodes air weekly on History, with the remaining six available to subscribers of the History Vault. The voyage begins with the original series’ conception, produced by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’ now iconic Desilu studio.

John Paul Filo/CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

Three’s a crowd, causing some marital strife between Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) when she moves her ex-convict dad (Michael Cullen) in with them. Back on the job front, Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when a local priest joins a crusade to defund the police.

NETFLIX

Narcos: Mexico

Season Premiere

In the third and final season of the violent crime drama, the splintering of the Guadalajara Cartel after the arrest of Felix (Diego Luna) ignites a new drug war as the market goes global. Major female players (Teresa Ruiz, Mayra Hermosillo) emerge, as DEA agent Walt Breslin’s (Scoot McNairy) crusade becomes personal.

Also on Apple TV+:

Dickinson: The third and final season of the surreal not-quite-biography of Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) plays out against the Civil War with divisions within the young poet’s own home.

More turmoil behind the scenes and on the air as news of the tragedy in Italy begins to surface, and while the crew scrambles to confirm their worst fears, one question looms: Where is elusive star anchor Alex (Jennifer Aniston)?

Foundation: In one of the stronger episodes of the sci-fi epic, Brother Day (Lee Pace) embarks on a grueling spiritual journey among pilgrims to prove to the priestess Zephyr (T’Nia Miller) that the triumvirate Empire truly has a soul.

