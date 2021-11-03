‘Station Eleven’ First Look Trailer: Survivors Attempt to Rebuild After a Pandemic (VIDEO)

HBO Max has released the first look teaser trailer (watch below) for Station Eleven, a timely series that follows the survivors of a world destroyed by a pandemic.

The 10-episode limited series, based on Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel and helmed by Patrick Somerville (Maniac), is a post-apocalyptic drama spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating swine flu pandemic as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world while keeping hold of the best that has been lost.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) stars as Kirsten, alongside Himesh Patel (Avenue 5) as Jeevan, Daniel Zovatto (Here and Now) as The Prophet, David Wilmot (Ripper Street) as Clark, Philippine Velge as Alexandra, Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) as Frank, and Lori Petty (Orange Is The New Black) as The Conductor.

Gael Garcìa Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Danielle Deadwyler (Paradise Lost), Caitlin FitzGerald (Succession), David Cross (Arrested Development), Enrico Colantoni (iZombie), and Matilda Lawler (as young Kirsten) also star in recurring roles.

The trailer sees characters gathering supplies in anticipation of the end of the world. This gives way to images of overcrowded hospitals, frozen cities, and wildfires. There are also glimpses of the future, as the survivors form a new society, with horse-driven wagons and homemade stageplays.

Somerville serves as showrunner and executive producer in collaboration with Paramount Television Studios. Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, Nate Matteson, Nick Cuse, and David Nicksay are on board as co-exec producers. Helen Shaver and Lucy Tcherniak are set to direct, alongside Murai and Podeswa.

Mandel’s novel won the Arthur C. Clarke Award in 2015 and, as of 2020, had sold 1.5 million copies worldwide. The book was praised for its focus on the survival of human culture after an apocalypse instead of the typical survival of humanity.

Station Eleven, Premiere, December 16, HBO Max