World Series 2021 TV Schedule: Astros vs. Braves

For some, the 2021 Fall Classic isn’t just baseball’s championship: It’s also a battle for the soul of the game.

The American League champion Houston Astros are returning to the World Series for the third time in five seasons, having defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and losing to the Washington Nationals in 2019. Some baseball fans haven’t forgotten the Astros sign-stealing scandal of 2017-18 and the slap-on-the-wrist punishment handed down by MLB following the investigation.

Meanwhile, the National League representatives, the Atlanta Braves, are playing in the World Series for the first time since 1999, when they were swept by the New York Yankees.

Game 1 is Tuesday, October 26, at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, with Fox’s coverage beginning at 8/7c. Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Astros in Game 1, while the Braves counter with Charlie Morton.

Fox has exclusive coverage of the series, which would end on Wednesday, November 3, if a full seven games are needed to decide the champion.

World Series 2021 TV Schedule: Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves

Game 1: Tuesday, October 26: Atlanta at Houston, 8/7c, Fox

Game 2: Wednesday, October 27: Atlanta at Houston, 8/7c, Fox

Game 3: Friday, October 29: Houston at Atlanta, 8/7c, Fox

Game 4: Saturday, October 30: Houston at Atlanta, 8/7c, Fox

Game 5*: Sunday, October 31: Houston at Atlanta, 8/7c, Fox

Game 6*: Tuesday, November 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8/7c, Fox

Game 7*: Wednesday, November 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8/7c, Fox

*If necessary