The Scooby Gang is following in the footsteps of other favorite groups of friends on TV and reuniting in the upcoming Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! special on The CW on Friday, October 29 (with an encore airing on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25).

And as part of the reunion, they’re reminded of when they first came in to audition in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek. As host Janel Parrish informs the Scooby Gang, “we dug up your original audition reels. And let’s just say you hadn’t quite nailed the characters just yet.”

Watch the clip above for the gang’s reactions and to see the auditions. Who had trouble pronouncing a catchphrase? Who else read for Shaggy? Plus, check out a couple of exclusive photos below of the Scooby Gang on the Warner Bros. Studios lot.

The Scooby Gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. However, they’re not just going to be celebrating the franchise’s legacy. (Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? premiered in 1969 and launched a franchise of more animated series and films.) The backlot may have a monster problem of its own, so it’s up to Fred (Frank Welker), Daphne (Grey Griffin), Velma (Kate Micucci), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), and Scooby-Doo (Welker) to investigate another mystery.

Special guests joining the Scooby gang include Iain Armitage, author Jerry Beck, Karamo Brown, producer Tony Cervone, Seth Green, Olivia Liang, producer David Silverman, animator Tom Sito, Mitch Watson, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Cheri Oteri. The one-hour special is from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Abominable Pictures. Jonathan Stern serves as writer, director, and executive producer.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!, Premiere, Friday, October 29, 8/7c, The CW