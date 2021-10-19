‘Snoopy in Space’: Beloved Pup Takes on a New Mission in a Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

Snoopy in Space is back for Season 2 and gearing up for a whole new mission beginning Friday, November 12 when all twelve episodes arrive on Apple TV+.

After exploring the moon and visiting the Space Station in Season 1, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang are ready for their next big thing, an adventure across the universe to discover if there’s life outside of Earth. As expected with any mission, there are challenges and triumphs ahead for these fan-favorite characters.

Teased in the newly-unveiled trailer, below, Snoopy takes an on and interstellar road trip like no other as the beagle aims to uncover the mystery of whether there’s life out there in the universe. Utilizing NASA’s most exciting current research, Snoopy and friends search for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars, drill into oceans hidden inside of distant moons, and seek out exoplanets beyond our own solar system.

But don’t get too swept up in the seriousness of it all as Snoopy and Woodstock’s main adventure deviates for smaller extra adventures along the way. With Charlie Brown, Franklin, Marcie, Linus, and the rest of the gang supporting them from the Johnson Space Center, anything is possible.

Snoopy in Space is executive produced by showrunner Mark Evestaff and Craig Schulz, Josh Scherba, Annie Loi, Stephanie Betts, and Paige Braddock. Don’t miss what’s in store, check out the trailer, below, and catch Snoopy in Space when it returns this November on Apple TV+.

Snoopy in Space, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 12, Apple TV+