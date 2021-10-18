Poll Results: Will You Keep Watching ‘NCIS’ Without Mark Harmon?

NCIS fans are entering new territory with the October 18 episode, “Face the Strange”: What will the show look like without Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs?

Harmon’s character exited the drama in the October 11 episode, “Great Wide Open,” with Gibbs deciding to stay in Alaska and not get his badge back following his suspension in Season 18. A series of farewells to the team culminated with Gibbs telling McGee (Sean Murray) his plan and the two saying goodbye before the agent left his former boss fishing and returned home.

And so we asked you, the fans, if you’re planning to still tune in to the long-running CBS procedural without Gibbs. It is, after all, a major change. With 2930 votes — so far, the poll is still active — on Monday, October 18, the clear winner was “No, there’s no NCIS without Harmon/Gibbs,” with 1040 votes (35.5%).

But coming in second is “Yes, every episode” with 838 votes (28.60% of the vote). The series has seen quite a few cast members come and go and people are still tuning in each week (even with a night and time change), so it sounds like some people are planning to stick with the show itself.

Coming in third is “Maybe, it depends on the first episode without him” with 669 votes (22.83%). Will “Face the Strange” convince these people to stick around? Or might it be the last episode they watch?

And coming in fourth and last is “Yes, but it’s no longer a priority,” with 383 votes (13.07%). After all, there are plenty of other options, whether people want to watch something else live (like The Voice, The Big Leap, and Dancing With the Stars), see what’s streaming, or perhaps clear their DVRs.

