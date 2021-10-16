‘Succession’ Returns, New Seasons of ‘Baptiste,’ ‘Hightown,’ ‘Fear,’ No Sweat with Heather Locklear

HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession returns after two years with a sizzling third season. Fiona Shaw is riveting in a second season of the Masterpiece Mystery! international thriller Baptiste. Starz goes back to Provincetown for a second season of the gritty crime drama Hightown. Add nuclear apocalypse to the zombie-infested world of Fear the Walking Dead in its seventh season. Melrose Place’s Heather Locklear stars in a Lifetime movie about Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff co-founder Kristine Carlson rebounding from tragedy.

Graeme Hunter/HBO

Succession

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: A family civil war erupts as the long-awaited third season of the caustic and bitterly funny Emmy-winning drama returns after a two-year hiatus. While son-turned-whistleblower Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) basks and regroups in his limo, the rest of his powerful media family considers the wreckage he’s left behind. On everyone’s mind: Will patriarch/CEO Logan Roy (the ferocious Brian Cox) step aside, at least temporarily, until the scandalous dust settles? And if so, will one of his desperately conniving minions, or another offspring, take his place? (See the full review.)

PBS

Baptiste

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: The intense Gallic missing-persons specialist Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) has retired as the second season of the Missing spinoff begins. But he’s still on the hunt, seeking purpose as he heads to Budapest to offer his services to prickly British ambassador Emma Chambers (the sensational Fiona Shaw), whose family has gone missing in the Hungarian mountains on a hiking vacation. The shocks come quickly and often in a thriller that’s unusually grim and action-driven by Masterpiece Mystery! standards. Few actors can deliver a primal scream with the power of Shaw, who gets to howl in rage and despair in nearly every episode.

Hightown

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The gritty crime drama set in the darker corners of the Provincetown resort town reintroduces Chicago Fire’s Monica Raymund as hot-mess law-enforcement agent Jackie Quiñones, whose ambition propels her onto the local narcotics squad. (Because who knows drugs better than this barely recovering addict, currently 50 days sober?) Her first assignment: track down the source of a lethal new drug known as “Great White” that’s circulating through town. There’s a bigger fish to fry, though, with drug runner Frankie (Amaury Nolasco) recently released from prison because of the shady actions of suspended detective Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Deal). Frankie’s psycho cousin Jorge (Luiz Guzmán) is even more recently freed, and together they’re likely to make Jackie’s first official tour of probationary duty a challenging one.

Lauren "Lo" Smith/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: A zombie apocalypse wasn’t enough? The seventh season of the horror-franchise spinoff opens in the wake of Teddy (John Glover) detonating 10 nuclear warheads across Texas, leaving the survivors battling the poisoned elements as well as the horde of undead. The premiere focuses on Strand (Colman Domingo), who has put himself in charge of one of the few hospitable places remaining.

LIFETIME

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Melrose Place fan favorite Heather Locklear returns to TV in a docudrama inspired by the life of Kristine Carlson, who co-founded the Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff brand with her author husband, Dr. Richard Carlson (Jason MacDonald). When he passes away, Kristine emerges from his shadow to become the brand’s face and voice, taking to heart many of the book’s best suggestions to carry on as a single mom and businesswoman.

