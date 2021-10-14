Janina Gavankar’s Ren Is Shaking Things Up in ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 (VIDEO)

Big Sky Season 2 has introduced a new mystery and several new characters. It will also dive deeper into the lives of its main crime-solvers, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), the cast promises in an exclusive TV Insider video.

“Who are you when you go home? What are you actually feeling? We are going to see Cassie and Jenny beyond solving something,” Bunbury says. For Jenny, her personal and professional lives will collide: She used to work undercover with her new love interest, Travis (Logan Marshall-Green). “That is a world that she is being reminded of and also lured back to by him,” Marshall-Green teases.

Another new character is Janina Gavankar’s Ren. “We finally have a female antagonist, which is really exciting,” Bunbury says. Ren is from a prominent crime family that dabbles in drugs, and she’s come to investigate when some of their money goes missing. “She’s really allowed to be the weirdo that she actually is, and she’s got a lot of things going on in her brain at the same time and you could tell,” Gavankar says.

But what about the antagonist from Season 1? “I do think this is the season Ronald’s [Brian Geraghty] going to get caught,” Winnick says.

Big Sky Season 2 continues with October 14’s “You Have to Play Along.” Jenny and Cassie have officially teamed up on the latest case, but Tubb (Patrick Gallagher) tells them this goes beyond their jurisdiction. Jenny then reaches out to Travis for intel since he may be a man on the inside, and she learns the cartel is involved. And with Tonya (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) still missing, Cassie and Jenny fear the worst and kick their search into high gear. Meanwhile, the kids’ plan continues to fall apart, and secrets and scheming may very well land them in hot water.

