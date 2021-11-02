‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Jason Beghe Teases Voight’s Unexpected Bond With a CI

Despite this episode’s title, “Trust Me,” trust continues to be sorely tested in the CPD’s Intelligence Unit. Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) fears the sex trafficker who shot her is still at large because her guilt-stricken colleague Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) hasn’t told her that she killed the bad guy and that their boss, Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe, above), covered it up. Hailey’s fiancé, fellow detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), who sussed out the truth, is angry with Hailey and especially Hank for putting her in that vulnerable position.

“If you look at [the team] as a family and Voight as the father—the responsible party—his family is unhappy and dangerously out of sync. It doesn’t feel like home anymore,” Beghe says.

However, this week, Hank forges an unexpected bond with a new confidential informant, Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado, who’ll recur), while trying to bring down a drug ring and figure out who’s violently ripping off the dealers.

“They’re both willing to bend rules in order to get justice,” Beghe explains of the kindred spirits. “One of [Hank’s] mantras,” he reminds us, “is ‘Tell me the truth so I can lie for you.’” Anna has her own hidden agenda. Can the CI’s word be trusted?

