‘My Mom, Your Dad’: Kids Set Up Their Single Parents in HBO Max Dating Series

The reality dating show landscape is filled with young singles ready to mingle, but what happens when their parents get a shot at love? Created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and daughter Haley, My Mom, Your Dad will show what happens when kids attempt to set up their single parents.

The HBO Max series, hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), “follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters.

“From humorous cringe moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join the family Thanksgiving for years to come.”

The Daniels duo will produce the series with ITV Entertainment, the studio behind reality TV favorites Queer Eye and Love Island. Another expert of reality TV, Sam Dean (FBOY Island, Love is Blind), will act as the series showrunner.

HBO Max’s Executive Vice President of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, Jennifer O’Connell, expressed her excitement about the upcoming series, stating, “Created by a father-daughter duo who represent the two generational perspectives in the show, the concept of My Mom, Your Dad is heartfelt, hilarious, and cringeworthy.

“Greg’s comedic brilliance with Haley’s original ideas, combined with the unscripted expertise of ITV Entertainment and the multi-talented Yvonne Orji is sure to result in highly addictive viewing.”

My Mom, Your Dad, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO Max