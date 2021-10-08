Comedian Jena Friedman (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Late Show with David Letterman) may be moving from comedy to true crime with her new series for SundanceTV and AMC+ under the True Crime Story banner, Indefensible, but fans of hers will find something familiar in how she goes about examining its cases.

In fact, just check out TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the season premiere (Thursday, October 14), in which she heads to the street on which Elana Steinberg was murdered. “Husbands killing their wives is sadly nothing new,” she notes. But watch the clip above to find out why “this case struck a particular chord” with her and more.

“Many Americans don’t think about our criminal justice system until they’re in it,” Friedman says. “I hope this show gives viewers insight into some of the ways in which the system is flawed, so at the very least, they’ll be a little more prepared in the event they ever end up on a jury.”

Friedman’s Indefensible follows Hilarie Burton Morgan’s It Couldn’t Happen Here in the True Crime Story franchise. In Indefensible, Friedman travels around the country to unspool real cases on the ground, but what makes her true crime show stand out is it doesn’t end when the criminal is locked up. She discovers that there’s always more to the story and drives to a different outcome beyond the simple whodunnit. While using her unflinching comedic point of view and disarming interview skills, Jena uncovers the “why” and “how” of crimes themselves, as well as of our sometimes dysfunctional criminal justice system.

Indefensible is produced by Left/Right. Friedman, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Anneka Jones, and Eve Rodrick are executive producers.

True Crime Story: Indefensible, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 14, SundanceTV and AMC+