[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 5, Episode 3 “The Long and Winding Road.”]

By now, chances are you’ve watched (and cried over) how The Resident said goodbye to Emily VanCamp‘s Nic Nevin. If you haven’t, you’re not alone (and beware there are spoilers below). The star hasn’t either.

“Just in terms of the content, I’m not sure I’m totally prepared to see it,” she admitted to reporters on October 6. “I know what happens. Of course I’ve had many conversations about the story and how Nic exits. But I think for me and [husband] Josh [Bowman], we might wait a little bit longer. I know everyone did such a tremendous job and it’s quite emotional and heavy. So when I have a quiet moment, we’ll sit down and watch it and take that moment to grieve for sure.”

While VanCamp did talk to the producers about how her character would be written out, “I wanted to leave it up to our creator, Amy Holden Jones,” she said. “Nic was a character that she created and that we sort of built together, but I wanted them to feel confident with Nic’s sendoff. Of course we wanted to pay homage to the character and really do a nice tribute for her and what she’s meant to the show. But in terms of how they did that, I really wanted that to be up to them. And I think what they ultimately landed on was really beautiful and powerful and a perfect representation of Nic.”

Due to “personal reasons,” she wasn’t able to return to film this season, though originally, the plan was for her “to go back for a couple of episodes,” she shared. “I’m really just so amazed at what they were able to do and grateful that they were able to pull it off as well. Those conversations happened and of course I would’ve loved to go back, but life happens.”

VanCamp isn’t ruling out a return in the future. After all, there are flashbacks and dreams. She’d “absolutely” be up for coming back, she said. “There’s just so much love between all of us. And I would be absolutely open to going back in some form or another, but it really depends on what works best for the show and for them. I would always love to go back and see everyone. I miss them terribly.”

As highlighted in “The Long and Winding Road,” Nic’s most important relationships were with her husband Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and father Kyle (Corbin Bernsen).

“I just love their journey,” VanCamp said of fan-favorite couple CoNic. “I love the relationship that Matt and I created between these two characters. It was really important to us to show a relationship on TV that was actually somewhat functional, not completely drama-filled, and they certainly had their ups and downs.

“I’m really proud of what Matt and I accomplished there between these characters. He’s a great friend and the best TV husband. And working out those scenes with him was always a great pleasure,” she continued. “I’m definitely going to miss that. We just have such a great working relationship and friendship outside of that. … I really enjoyed all of those scenes, and the entire arc of their relationship is really a special one.”

VanCamp also enjoyed working with Bernsen (whose character has now lost two daughters at Chastain). “We had a blast working together and I loved developing that relationship with him,” she said. “The characters have been through so much together, so some of those scenes were challenging and some of the most fun to play. I’m definitely going to miss those scenes.”

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox