‘Trainspotting’ Spinoff Series in the Works With Robert Carlyle Reprising His Role

A television sequel to Danny Boyle‘s classic 1996 film Trainspotting is in development, with Robert Carlyle set to reprise his role as unstable criminal Francis Begbie.

The Blade Artist, based on Irvine Welsh’s novel of the same name, is being developed by Buccaneer Media, the production company behind Marcella and the upcoming BritBox drama Crime. Carlyle and Welsh will executive produce the series alongside Buccaneer Media CEO duo Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart. A network or streamer is not yet attached to the project.

Set after the events of Welsh’s first novel Trainspotting, The Blade Artist follows a reformed Begbie who now resides in California, working as a successful painter and sculptor and living the quiet life with his wife Melanie and their two young daughters. While some believe he is nothing more than a fake and a con man, others view him as a legitimate artistic visionary.

However, a return to Scotland for the funeral of a murdered son he barely knew forces him to confront his dark, troubled past. It isn’t long before Begbie realizes, you can take the boy out of Edinburgh, but you can’t take Edinburgh out of the boy.

“Begbie is Begbie and Bobby is the long-term friend and collaborator who inspirationally brought the character to life with his incendiary portrayal. To say I’m excited at us reuniting creatively on this project is obviously something of an understatement,” said Welsh.

Carlyle, who previously reprised the role in 2017’s T2 Trainspotting, added, “Over 20 years ago I was privileged to be asked to play a character that subsequently became such a huge part of my life. The prospect of working with Irvine and bringing Francis Begbie to life once more is an absolute gift.”

The Blade Artist, TBA