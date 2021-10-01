Disney Channel Renews ‘Raven’s Home’ for Season 5 & Unveils Cast Shakeup

Disney Channel has ordered a fifth season of its sitcom Raven’s Home starring Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter, the character she played in the 2000s series That’s So Raven.

Returning alongside her is costar Issac Ryan Brown who plays her teen son, Booker. Joining them for the fun is That’s So Raven alum Rondell Sheridan who reprises his role as Raven’s dad Victor Baxter.

He’ll be a part of the mix as Raven and Booker move back to San Francisco to take care of him following a mild heart attack. As Raven finds herself parenting her own parent, she’s also facing several other challenges like raising her young cousin Alice played by new cast member Mykal-Michelle Harris.

While Raven settles into her old hometown, Booker is getting acquainted with Raven’s old high school and keeping his psychic gift hidden from a new group of friends. Along with Harris, other series newcomers include Felix Avitia as Victor’s neighbor and Booker’s high school classmate, Neil, as well as Emmy Liu-Wang as Alice’s babysitter, Ivy.

See Also Danielle Fishel Reflects on the Legacy of 'Boy Meets World' & Topanga Lawrence We sat down with Fishel to talk about her new hair care line, life in quarantine, and marking 20 years since 'BMW's run ended.

The new season also marks a reunion for the show’s creative team as writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff, who developed the series, join Raven-Symoné as executive producers alongside Anthony C. Hill. Production is slated to resume this fall.

Stay tuned for additional details on the show’s return as Season 5 takes shape at Disney Channel.

Raven’s Home, Season 5, TBA, Disney Channel