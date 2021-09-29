‘Love Life’ Season 2: William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Gets Back in the Dating Game (VIDEO)

HBO Max’s anthology series Love Life is gearing up for its Season 2 return with The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper leading the way.

The Emmy-nominated actor takes on the role of Marcus Watkins in the series which kicks off its second season beginning Thursday, October 28, with the first three episodes. Along with unveiling new key art, HBO Max is also giving viewers a fuller look at Marcus’s story in a new trailer which sees him getting back in the dating game following a divorce.

Serving as executive producer, Harper is joined in the series by fellow Season 2 regulars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, and guest stars Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock, and Steven Boyer.

Also making an appearance in the trailer, below, is Season 1’s protagonist Darby (played by executive producer Anna Kendrick) who offers some wise words to Marcus as he rebuilds his life following the unexpected implosion of his marriage.

See as he searches for love with a few different women while also getting support from his friends and family in the romantic comedy series’ latest trailer. And keep an ear out for new narrator Keith David as well as an eye out for Season 1’s Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune when Season 2 drops.

Love Life is created by Sam Boyd who co-showruns Season 2 alongside Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams, all of whom executive produce the show as well. Get a first look, below, and don’t miss Marcus’s story unfold when the show returns this fall.

Love Life, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 28, HBO Max