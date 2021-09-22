Tuesday TV Ratings: Did the ‘FBI’ Crossover on CBS Beat ‘The Voice’?

FBI‘s Tuesday night takeover of CBS officially began on September 21, with the three-show crossover to introduce International. (Most Wanted and the newest spinoff swapped time slots for the event.) But did it dominate in ratings and did people actually tune in for all three hours?

The second hour, the Most Wanted episode, drew the most viewers on the night for scripted shows (6.87 million, just getting the edge over FBI‘s 6.77). And 6.24 million tuned in for the conclusion on International. Each in a time slot an hour earlier than last season, FBI lost a few viewers from its finale, while Most Wanted gained a bit.

But it was The Voice that had the wins in total viewers (7.07 million) and the rating among adults 18-49 (1.1). Bachelor in Paradise came in second with a 0.8 rating (but was only watched by 3.04 million).

Meanwhile, two medical dramas returned. Both — The Resident (2.94 million vs. 3.1) and New Amsterdam (3.68 million vs. 4.1) — ticked down a bit in viewers from last season’s finales (in the same slots).

Over on Fox, Our Kind of People debuted to 1.62 million viewers, making International the most-watched new series of the night. (NCIS: Hawai’i‘s 6.58 million viewers on Monday keeps it the most-watched new series so far this week.) But it did beat out Fox’s other new drama this week, The Big Leap, which was watched by 1.47 million on September 20.