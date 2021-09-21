Monday TV Ratings: How Did ‘NCIS’ Do in Its New Time Slot?

Inarguably the biggest and most surprising scheduling move for fall 2021 is NCIS out of its usual Tuesday, 8/7c slot to Mondays at 9/8c, leading into the new spinoff in the franchise, Hawai’i. But with the procedural heading into its 19th season, fans are likely to follow it wherever it goes, right?

Yes (mostly). NCIS still brought in the most viewers on September 20, with 8.15 million watching the premiere. That’s just slightly down from the Season 18 finale (8.5 million). Perhaps what will be most telling as to whether or not the night and time move will have any impact on its ratings is how many tune in next week, now that fans know Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) fate after his boat exploded last spring.

Elsewhere on the night, NCIS: Hawai’i debuted to 6.33 million viewers, the most-watched show in its 10/9c slot opposite Ordinary Joe (3.81 million), the second most-watched scripted show on the night (after NCIS), and the most-watched new series of the night. The Big Leap also premiered, at 9/8c on Fox, to 1.97 million viewers. (But we should probably note the first two episodes of the Scott Foley-led drama have been available on Hulu for a week already.)

As for the reality competition series, The Voice and Dancing With the Stars faced off for two hours starting at 8/7c, and the former got the win, with 6.98 million watching. Meanwhile, 5.48 million tuned in to the new season of the ABC dance competition series. Both are down from their previous season premieres.

In the early numbers, The Voice (1.1 rating), Dancing With the Stars (0.9), and 9-1-1 (0.8) take the top three spots in the key 18-49 demo.