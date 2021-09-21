Paramount+ Renews ‘Rugrats’ Revival for Season 2, Announces Halloween Special

Everyone’s favorite clique of babies isn’t going anywhere, as Paramount+ announced that the revival of the ’90s animated series Rugrats will be renewed for a 13-episode second season on the streaming service. This news comes ahead of the premiere of eight new Season 1 episodes on October 7, including a half-hour Halloween special.

“This next season of Rugrats will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family,” stated the President of Nickelodeon Animation, Ramsey Naito. “For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”

Original voice actors E.G. Daily and Nancy Cartwright reprised their roles as Tommy Pickles and Chuckie Finster for the revival, along with Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles, Cree Summer as Susie Carmichael, and Kath Soucie as Phil and Lil DeVille. The revival also welcomed several new additions to the voice cast, including Tony Hale as Chuckie’s father, Chas, Natalie Morales as Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty, and Nicole Byer as Susie’s mother, Lucy.

“Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount Plus. With the renewal of Rugrats for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy,” stated Paramount+ Chief Programming Officer, Tanya Giles.

Based on the original series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain, the show is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, with Kate Boutilier and Casey Leonard serving as executive producers.

Rugrats, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+