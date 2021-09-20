‘The Voice’: What Did You Think of Ariana Grande’s Debut as a Coach? (POLL)

The Voice welcomed fresh blood to the competition for the start of Season 21 as Ariana Grande joined the coaches panel.

But, how did she mix in with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton? The banter was a little different in the opener as auditioning talent took a particular liking to Grande over some of the other coaches.

Despite her popularity, Grande faced some challenges of her own connecting with and convincing some hopefuls to join her team. Opening the episode with her fellow coaches, Grande gave viewers a taste of her own talents as she belted out Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” alongside Kelly.

When it was time for her to begin building her team, she struggled with keeping from turning around to see the singers. Ultimately, Ariana decided some competitors were worth turning around for and she pressed her button for the chance to recruit them.

Surprisingly, Blake helped Ariana find her footing a bit in the installment while still remaining competitive. Throughout the night Ariana managed to snag a few hopefuls for her team, gifting them with lunch boxes filled with teas, honey, and lozenges to help soothe their voices.

Overall, it was a successful first night for Ariana, but we want to hear from viewers. Let us know what you thought of Ariana Grande’s debut as a coach on The Voice in the reader poll, below, and sound off in the comment section.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC