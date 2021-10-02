Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything You Should Know About Struum

Looking for a new streaming service? Check out all Struum has to offer.

What is it?

A new streaming service offering content from more than 50 other smaller streaming services, including titles from BBC Select and Shout! Factory TV.

What does it cost?

Subscriptions start at $5 per month for 100 “credits,” which can be redeemed to watch content. Titles range from one credit to six credits to watch, and users can purchase more if needed (starting at $1 for 20 credits).

What’s in the library?

Fan-favorite movies like the 1978 thriller Halloween starring Jamie Lee Curtis (via IndieFlix), romantic dramas including Serena with Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence (via Magnolia Selects) and classics like the Humphrey Bogart epic The African Queen (via FilmBox). Throughout September, Struum debuts a new documentary each day, including Man on Wire, a look at daredevil Philippe Petit, who walked on a cable between NYC’s Twin Towers. Other docs available include William Shatner’s 2011 movie The Captains, featuring the Star Trek icon (above) interviewing fellow franchise captains like Patrick Stewart.

Where can I watch?

Download the Struum app to Apple devices including iPhones and iPads or watch on struum.com. The service is coming soon to Android mobile devices and the Amazon Fire TV.