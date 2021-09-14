Tom Welling Is Returning to the CW With Acquisition of ‘Professionals’

Tom Welling (Smallville) is returning to his old stomping ground.

The CW has acquired Leonine Studios’ international action series Professionals starring Welling, Brendan Fraser, and Elena Anaya from Rainmaker Content. A premiere date and time for its U.S. broadcast debut have not yet been announced.

In Professionals, top-tier security operative Vincent Corbo (Welling) is paid to protect the interest of rich and powerful clients using any means necessary (legal or not). Billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser) hires him when he suspects sabotage caused his next-gen medical satellite to explode on launch. But Corbo’s former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Anaya), is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe, making things complicated.

“As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate — all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire,” the official description teases. “Worse, Corbo must also contend with a rogue Europol agent (Ken Duken) who is hellbent on busting him for past sins.”

The series also stars Saïd Taghmaoui, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti.

Professionals was filmed in Ireland and South Africa. It is a production of Most Media, Subotica, Spier Films, and Roadside Attractions in association with Jeff Most Productions, Leonine Studios, Nent Group, and The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa.

It was created by Jeff Most and Michael Colleary who serve as co-showrunners. They executive produce with Tristan Orpen Lynch, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman, Maijang Mpherwane, Dipak Chiba, William Smith, Herbert Kloiber, Thomas Augsberger, Cosima von Spreti, Fredrik Ljungberg, Maxim Korostyshevsky, Daniel Wagner, Bharat Nalluri, Fraser, Welling, and Anaya. Katy Most, Lwazi Manzi, and Aoife O’Sullivan are producers.