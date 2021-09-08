‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Bao Addresses Johnny’s Red Flags (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s Season 13 couples are getting real as their newfound marriages continue to progress and Bao is airing some concerns in an exclusive sneak peek at the latest episode, “Family & Friends & Feelings, Oh My!”

While she settles into her apartment with Johnny, Bao is taking time to catch up with a close friend about the transition from single to married life and not only with a stranger, but someone she knew from her past. In the clip above, she chats with Huy, taking a candid tone regarding the predicament at hand.

“So, you know my husband,” Bao begins. “It’s just so weird to say actually, like every day I wake up and he’s next to me and I turn over and I’m married to Johnny.” This aspect of her match does pique Huy’s interest.

“I was worried that in your head, you thought, ‘I’m gonna marry a stranger,'” Huy says in response. “And then you saw Johnny, and I was like, ‘she’s gonna have a moment of like… this is not what I signed up for.'”

Huy’s belief that Bao knowing Johnny would turn her away from the marriage, isn’t entirely far off. “Honestly, as soon as I saw him it was a shock moment and a moment of like, ‘oh my god,'” Bao admits. She adds that it was a brief moment that did spark doubt for her as well, but eventually, those immediate feelings passed.

Since then there have been some bumps in the road. See the full conversation between Bao and her friend, and stay tuned to see how things between Bao and Johnny continue to unfold.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, New Episodes, 8/7c, Lifetime